Los Banos Campus of Merced College invites community to free 50th anniversary celebration

Merced College’s Los Banos Campus

Merced College is inviting all Los Banos and Dos Palos residents to the Los Banos Campus’s 50th Anniversary Celebration on November 5.

The free Friday afternoon celebration, from 2 to 6 p.m., will take place in the outdoor quad of the Los Banos Campus of Merced College (22240 West Highway 152). Free food will be served, and free entertainment will add to the fun.

Merced College Board Trustee John Pedrozo and Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke will lead a volunteer barbecue crew that will provide the food.

Throughout the four-hour celebration there will be continuous entertainment. Joe Gutierrez, the Merced College trustee who represents the Westside of the district, has invited the Exito Norteño band to play. Other musicians and dancers will also be performing. Families are encouraged to come to the celebration, which will also include activities for children.

“The Merced College Los Banos Campus 50th year celebration highlights our commitment to serving the community and the thousands of people on the west side of Merced County who have advanced their education and created better lives for themselves,” Merced College President Chris Vitelli said.

The campus is inviting businesses and organizations to help sponsor the celebration with contributions. In addition, families and individuals who would like to show their support for the campus can be part of the “50 for 50” program. A donation of $50 enables a person or a family to have their name listed in the commemorative 50th Anniversary Program.

Anyone interested in joining the 50-for-50 club can mail a tax-deductible contribution by October 10 to the Los Banos Campus, c/o Dean Jessica Moran, 22240 West Highway 152, Los Banos, CA 93635, or drop it off at the campus by October 15. Checks should be made payable to “Merced College Foundation” with the following notation in the memo line: “Friends of Los Banos Campus.”

All donations will stay in Los Banos and help the campus defray the costs of the celebration as well as providing scholarships for students and supporting campus improvements that help students succeed.

During the celebration present and past Los Banos Campus staff and students will be honored, as well as emeritus board member Gene Vierra. All five previous deans of the campus will be acknowledged, as well as several adjunct instructors who have worked at the campus for many decades.

“We hope many people in the community will attend the celebration to recognize the contributions of the Los Banos Campus in this region,” said Jill Cunningham, the college’s Associate Vice President of External Relations and Executive Director of the Merced College Foundation, who has put extensive time and effort into planning this event.

“This is a good opportunity to have fun and honor the people who have made the campus so important to the lives of countless people in the community,” Cunningham added.

Los Banos Campus dean Jessica Moran, a native of Los Banos and a graduate of Los Banos High School, has seen the campus grow over the years and wants to continue that growth.

“We plan to welcome our community to showcase what we have accomplished over the past five decades,” Moran said, “but we also want to hear what they envision will help us grow over the next five decades.

“Students from our Los Banos Welding Program are working on a specially designed suggestion box for this event,” Moran added. “All suggestions will be read and will help shape what we accomplish over the next five decades.”

During the past half-century, many who might not have otherwise been able to attend college have benefitted from their experience at the Los Banos Campus, earning degrees and certificates, transferring to universities or finding well-paying jobs.

Two entities that have especially benefited from their Los Banos Campus education have been the Los Banos Unified School District and Memorial Hospital of Los Banos. Many local allied health and educational professionals, including nurses and teachers, started taking college classes at their hometown campus.

The Los Banos Campus began operation in September 1971 when Merced College President Lowell Barker and founding Dean Ted McVey, at the urging of Los Banos city and school leaders, started the city’s initial full-time college campus in a rented facility at 821 West L Street.

In 1982 the campus moved to a new location at 1900 S. Mercey Springs Road, in modular buildings on 10 acres of land donated by Los Banos resident Richard Menezes.

In 2002 residents of Los Banos and Dos Palos approved a bond by a 66% vote that enabled the college to construct a permanent campus at its current site west of Los Banos on Highway 152, on land donated by Larry and Georgeann Anderson. The new facility opened its doors in 2007 and continues to offer a wide variety of courses and programs.

“The whole Westside of Merced County is proud of the Merced College Los Banos Campus for what it has done for our community,” Gutierrez said. “We hope there will be a big turnout for the celebration so the campus can express its appreciation to the many people who have supported it over the years.”

John Spevak wrote this for the Los Banos Enterprise. His email is john.spevak@gmail.com.

This story was originally published September 18, 2021 10:13 AM.