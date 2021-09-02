Device may have saved Fresno lightning strike victim. His family will donate one for hikers

Hikers heroically performed CPR on Nicholas Torchia for over three hours after the Fresno man was fatally struck by lightning July 30 in the John Muir Wilderness of eastern Fresno County.

They were holding out hope a search and rescue team might eventually deliver an automated external defibrillator that could jump-start Torchia’s heart, but ongoing storms and their remote location delayed an emergency response.

The 37-year-old died that afternoon along the Sallie Keyes Cutoff near the John Muir Trail and Muir Trail Ranch, a popular resupply point for JMT hikers.

Torchia’s family is now raising money to buy an AED for Muir Trail Ranch, to help any other injured hikers in that area in the future. An AED is a portable medical device that can treat sudden cardiac arrest by analyzing the heart and delivering an electrical shock if needed to help reestablish its rhythm.

Torchia’s family had exceeded their $2,000 fundraising goal via GoFundMe to purchase an AED for Muir Trail Ranch, as of Wednesday night. The donation page, titled Nicholas Torchia Memorial, was created a day prior by Tom Holbrook, one of Torchia’s uncles, on behalf of his nephew’s family and friends.

Nicholas Torchia holding a paddle he made. TORCHIA AND HOLBROOK FAMILY Special to The Bee

Holbrook said the AED the family plans to buy could also help older hikers suffering from a heart attack, not just a lightning strike.

“The fundraiser is just to remind people that there are situations that occur out in the wild,” Holbrook said, “and maybe this will help someone in the future.”

Torchia was on a backpack trip with his uncles and a friend when he died.

“What a caring and kind-hearted individual Nick was. ... He really was a child of God in every form,” Holbrook said.

He said any remaining funds after the AED is purchased will be donated to Muir Trail Ranch. Employees of the ranch were among a group who administered emergency aid to Torchia, and they also provided lodging for Torchia’s weary family after his death.

Holbrook said his family is planning to deliver the AED to the ranch during a trip back there in the summer of 2022.

Sunset at Muir Trail Ranch on July 30, 2021 after the storm cleared and the body of hiker Nicholas Torchia was recovered nearby by a CHP helicopter. STACY CORLESS Special to The Bee