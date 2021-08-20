Accused drunk driver from Clovis loses appeal to have felony DUI charges reduced

Melissa Alexander of Clovis was charged in 2018 with felony driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of .08% or more causing injury, and felony DUI while causing injury. Fresno County Sheriff's Office

A Clovis woman’s fight to soften her drunk driving charges from felonies to misdemeanors was rejected by the Fifth District Court of Appeal in Fresno.

Melissa Ann Alexander, 40, was asking the appeals court to reverse Superior Court Judge James Kelley’s decision to bump up two counts of driving under the influence to more serious charges.

Alexander is accused of driving drunk, blowing through a stop sign and crashing into a family of three at the intersection of Ashlan and Greenwood avenues on Nov. 25, 2018.

Kelley initially agreed last August to give Alexander a break if she pleaded guilty to driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of .08% or more causing injury, plus DUI while causing injury.

Alexander’s attorney Michael Aed convinced the judge that Alexander did not deserve the felony convictions. She also had no criminal history or previous DUIs, and had complied with the court’s orders while out on bond.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Prosecutor Steven Ueltzen strongly disagreed with the proposal. But Kelley went ahead with the agreement.

Ueltzen urged the judge to listen to the victims before issuing his sentence. He also filed a motion asking Kelley to reconsider his earlier ruling.

On Aug. 8, 2020, the victims of the DUI crash spoke in court about the physical and emotional pain the accident has caused them. The driver of the car suffered a broken wrist, broken ribs and a fractured pelvis. She spent two and half weeks recovering in the hospital and about six weeks in a wheelchair once she was able to come home.

Her 12-year-old son suffered a broken clavicle and punctured lung. His younger sister had lacerations and bruising on her face.

After hearing their testimony for the first time, Kelley reversed himself and declined to knock Alexander’s felonies down to misdemeanors, triggering the appeal by Aed.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The appeals court issued its decision Wednesday.

Alexander’s case is scheduled for a pre-preliminary hearing on Aug. 31. Alexander could serve a maximum of 10 years in prison if she’s found guilty on all charges.

She likely faced probation had the judge agreed to let her plead guilty to the misdemeanor charges.