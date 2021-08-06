Fresno State Peace Garden event commemorates atomic bombings: ‘Nobody wins at war’

The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki 76 years ago were commemorated Friday at the Fresno State Peace Garden.

Around 100 people gathered for the solemn event, designed bythe Human Rights Coalition of the Central Valley to show solidarity in remembering “those who died, continue to suffer, and in the hope for peace and justice, and to move forward the elimination of nuclear weapons and war as a tool of foreign policy.” A moment of silence and the beginning of a three-day fast was held, with speakers remembering the detonation of two nuclear weapons over the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on Aug. 6 and 9, 1945, respectively. The two bombings killed between 129,000 and 226,000 people, most of whom were civilians, and remain the only use of nuclear weapons in armed conflict.

Kiyoko Sakamoto, 92, played a 300-year-old Japanese song “Shie Do Ri No Kyo Ku” on the traditional stringed instrument in honor of the day. Sakamoto, a 17-year-old living in Sendai, Japan, at the time of the bombings, said the day was very important to remember, saying “No more war, no matter what, no matter what, nobody wins, nobody wins at war.”

An estimated 2,600 origami cranes, the traditional Japanese symbol of peace, strung together, drifted in the breeze in Peace Garden trees, held in hands, or draped from statues.

Events held to commemorate the bombings continue, with a viewing of the film, “Hibakusha,” on Saturday at the Big Red Church at 7 p.m., and on Monday at Shinzen Friendship Garden, Woodward Park, at 10:30 a.m.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

5-year-old Ehma Bains plays with her string of cranes, a traditional Japanese symbol of peace, during the Commemoration the Atomic Bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August of 1945, at the Fresno State Peace Garden, Friday August 6, 2021. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com

Kiyoko Sakamoto, 92, is presented with flowers by 12-year-old Luna Paez, of the Central Valley Japanese School Kiyoko Sakamoto, during the Commemoration the Atomic Bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August of 1945, at the Fresno State Peace Garden, Friday August 6, 2021. Sakamoto, a 17-year-old living in Sendai, Japan, at the time of the bombings, said the day was very important to remember, saying “No more war, no matter what, no matter what, nobody wins, nobody wins at war.” JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com

Kiyoko Sakamoto, 92, plays a 300-year-old Japanese song “Shie Do Ri No Kyo Ku” on the traditional stringed instrument, the koto, during the Commemoration the Atomic Bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August of 1945, at the Fresno State Peace Garden, Friday August 6, 2021. in honor of the day. Sakamoto, a 17-year-old living in Sendai, Japan, at the time of the bombings, said the day was very important to remember, saying “No more war, no matter what, no matter what, nobody wins, nobody wins at war.” JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

A moment of silence is observed by attendees of the Commemoration the Atomic Bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August of 1945, at the Fresno State Peace Garden, Friday August 6, 2021. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com