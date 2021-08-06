One dead, another injured after fiery crash with semi near Fresno-area park, CHP says

A man is dead and a woman is injured after a two-vehicle collision Thursday evening west of Fresno.

The crash happened at 8:37 p.m. at Highway 145 and Avenue 6, north of Skaggs Bridge Park in Madera County.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Tatanka Mafana said a Nissan minivan was traveling eastbound on Avenue 6 approaching Highway 145 when for unknown reasons the driver ran a stop sign and drove in front of a tractor-trailer rig that was traveling south on Highway 145. The minivan broadsided the semi and caught on fire.

Witnesses and first responders were able to pull the right front passenger out. Mafana said the driver was unconscious and by the time witnesses and first responders got to the man, the van was fully engulfed in flames.

The man, who was in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 42-year-old passenger from Mendota was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries. Her status was not known.

The driver of the semi was a 58-year-old man from Kerman. He had a complaint of pain to his shoulder, Mafana said.

“From witness statements from what we have so far is the minivan didn’t even slow down for the stop sign,” Mafana said. “The big rig didn’t have a chance to react.”

CHP said it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision, pending toxicology results from the Madera County Coroner’s Office.

CHP is investigating the crash.

