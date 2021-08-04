Dog attacks 2-year-old boy in Tulare County. Here’s the latest from the investigation

A toddler was rushed to Children’s Hospital Central California on Wednesday morning after he was attacked by a dog in the front yard of his home, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The incident took place about 9:30 a.m. in the 24900 block of Avenue 208 in Strathmore. The condition of the 2-year-old was not immediately disclosed. Detectives are on the scene investigating the attack.

This story will be updated.