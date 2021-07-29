Two Livingston police officers arrested on accusations of filing false report, says DA

Merced Sun-Star File Image. Livingston Police officer Wapinder Kang patrols the streets of Livingston, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2014. Kang, now a sergeant with the police department, was arrested by Merced County District AttorneyÕs Office investigators on Thursday, July 21, 2021, on accusations of filing a false report, according to authorities. akuhn@mercedsunstar.com

Two police officers for the City of Livingston were arrested Thursday for allegedly making a false report, according to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

Wapinder Kang, 34, and Harjinder Singh Heer, 24, were arrested after investigators received information in early July, concerning a false arrest/citation of a person in the city of Livingston, according to a District Attorney’s Office news release.

The allegations stemmed from a July 3 illegal fireworks enforcement detail in Livingston where the two officers were in police uniform and on duty when they made an allegedly false arrest.

Investigators recommended the filing of charges against the officers after gathering and reviewing evidence as well as conducting interviews, the release said,

Both men were released with a citation to appear in court due to the COVID-19 pandemic and emergency orders in effect at the Merced County Jail, according to the release.

“The Merced County District Attorney considers acts of dishonesty by any law enforcement professional a serious offense and will fully investigate and such allegations,” the press release read.

Officer Kang is the brother of Livingston Councilman Gagandeep Kang, a city source confirmed.

Councilman Kang is currently embroiled in city-wide turmoil in Livingston, as four of the five-member City Council face a recall effort and criticism from residents over the recent 4-1 decision to terminate the former city manager.

Councilman Kang was also at the center of misconduct accusations earlier this year that spurred the city to adopt a code of conduct for elected officials.

Livingston Police Chief John Markle said in a news release the arrest of the officers is a “sad day” for his agency.

According to Markle, the charges against the officers stem from an arrest that was made on Misty Harbor Drive in Livingston on July 3.

He declined to further comment on the incident involving the officers beyond saying “It’s still under investigation and I will reserve comment until we are all done.”

Kang and Heer were both placed on paid leave more than a week ago, after he was made aware of the incident, the chief said.

According to police, the investigation consisted of an administrative investigation and a criminal investigation, the latter of which was turned over to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office.

The police department release stated that law enforcement officers are held to a higher standard and the law should be applied fairly and unbiased no matter the circumstances.

“The Livingston Police Department does not and never will tolerate criminal behavior from our officers,” the release said.

Livingston resident Leticia Vasquez said the arrest of the two officers left her feeling “worried and scared.” Vasquez is part of the committee organizing the recall campaign and she helped organize last week’s protest against the termination of the city manager.

“I think that as a resident, it makes me feel unsafe and not trust certain law enforcement (officers),” she said.