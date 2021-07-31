Local

What’s up with the lane closures in Fresno on Palm Avenue? Here’s what PG&E says

Construction cones at North Palm and East Brown avenue slow traffic before a PG&E project at Palm and East Harvard Avenue.
Traffic on Palm Avenue in central Fresno will face a bottleneck through August, when a PG&E project is completed.

The roadway, from East Princeton south to East Terrace avenues, is converted on weekdays from four lanes to two as contract workers for the energy company undertake a major project on the east side of Harvard Avenue.

The work involves a large open trench, heavy machinery, and a flagman to slow vehicles. It takes place during daylight hours, with four-lane traffic allowed until about 10 a.m. and then sometime before 5 p.m., when large steel plates are used to cover the trench and all lanes are opened.

PG&E spokesman Paul Moreno said the construction involves a valve replacement project for a gas line. He noted that letters were sent out to 178 customers within 1,000 feet of the project, and signage on side streets also alerts drivers.

But the two-lane chicane probably catches a lot of motorists by surprise, particularly those who attempt to use Palm as an unofficial north-south freeway through the city.

Even without the project, the Palm-Harvard intersection is precarious for drivers and pedestrians trying to cross Palm, as high-speed southbound cars seem to appear out of nowhere as they crest a hill about a block north.

Fresno police motorcycles are often present along the stretch of the roadway between Clinton and Shields, handing out speeding citations.

