Clovis man killed after being struck by a car while crossing the road in Merced County

Authorities are investigating a collision that left a pedestrian dead in Los Banos on Sunday.

At about 11 p.m., Los Banos police officers responded to the area of West Pacheco Boulevard and Badger Flat Road for a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle, according to Cmdr. Ray Reyna.

Officers located a 44-year-old Clovis man unconscious and not breathing. Officers and paramedics rendered aid to the victim, and CPR was performed, but the man died at the scene, police said.

According to Reyna, it appears the man was crossing north on West Pacheco Boulevard, west of Badger Flat Road, toward a truck with a trailer he had parked on the side of the roadway.

Authorities said the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk when he was struck in the eastbound lane of West Pacheco Boulevard by a 2016 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Kevin Moreno, 19, of Los Banos.

According to Reyna, Moreno was cooperative with officers, and neither drugs nor alcohol appear to have been factors in the collision.

“By all accounts, it just appears that the driver did not see him,” Reyna said.

Authorities said it is unclear whether speed or visibility played a factor in the collision, which remains under investigation.