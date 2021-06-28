Attorney for ex-Fresno restaurant cook claims firebombing possibly retaliation for lawsuit

A car belonging to Hilda Lopez was destroyed by fire on June 22, 2021. eyJpdiI6ImQ1SGNzQnJCUXBMdEwyb2dxYUJKTUE9PSIsInZhbHVlIjoiZGpaWW5rVjlYWlc3NG1DZmJGNzBCZW9Cd1JmMWxlV2hEdnhRbDQwT1IrWXBxQTFPSWRuaEYyRG94NjlXbWY1UiIsIm1hYyI6ImFiN2MwMjVlMzU5ODVjMzU2MzlkZmRlZjJkODUxNjc2YTIwOGM0NzBjNWU1YWM0ZjJmZjE5ZTcyMTc2ZDRlMjkifQ==

A former employee of Bobby Salazar’s Taqueria is suing the restaurant’s owner for alleged harassment, not providing meal and rest breaks, and wrongful termination.

Hilda Lopez, 47, worked as a cook at the Tower District restaurant from July 2019 to Nov. 2020. While she was pregnant, Lopez accused Salazar of picking on her, wrongly saying she wasn’t doing her job.

After she gave birth, she wanted to return to work, but was denied by the restaurant management, which is a violation of the law, according to the lawsuit.

Fresno attorney Brian Whelan is representing Lopez. In separate lawsuit, he’s also representing another ex-employee who is alleging workplace violations by the restaurant.

Whelan also suspects there has been retaliation. A week ago, Lopez’s three family vehicles were torched as they were parked in front of her home in the 2600 block of E. Illinois Avenue, near Community Regional Medical Center.

Fresno Police Department spokesman Lt. Robert Beckwith said the Fresno Fire Department’s arson investigators along with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are taking the lead on the investigation.

Fire Department officials could not be reached for comment Monday.

Although authorities are investigating, Whelan said this is not the first time, he or one of his clients have been the victims of a suspicious fire.

Whelan said that on June 22 when Salazar was personally served with the lawsuit, nine hours later, the Lopez’s cars were “blown up by firebombs.”

Salazar scoffed at the accusation he was involved. “There is no way I would do that,” he said Monday. “I don’t even know people who would do that.”

As for the allegations in the lawsuit, Salazar declined to comment, saying he does not comment on pending litigation.

Whelan said last May, someone firebombed the car of another Bobby Salazar’s employee who “exposed (an alleged) pay-for-testimony scheme organized by Mr. Salazar in an attempt to tamper with witnesses in a separate wrongful termination lawsuit.”

Two months later, someone tried to firebomb Whelan’s office in northeast Fresno. Luckily, the device did not get through the window.

“It just lit the side of the building but the wall was cleaned off and repainted,” Whelan said. “Had it gone inside it would have been a major problem.”

For Lopez, the loss of her transportation is a major problem. To help, Whalen has started a GoFundMe for the family in hopes of raising $75,000.

Lopez and her husband have four children including a baby and rely on their cars to commute and make doctor’s appointments.

“The Lopez family does not have the resources to replace the blown-up cars nor the insurance coverage to cover full replacement,” Whelan said.