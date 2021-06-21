Hitting the pavement in Fresno for Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics

Around 50 local law enforcement members from various agencies joined forces for the Law Enforcement Torch Run to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics.

It costs roughly $300 dollars to sponsor one athlete for the year. These athletes will compete in the 2021 Summer Games on July 17 in Davis.

The run kicked off at Fresno High and concluded at The Elbow Room at Fig Garden Village.

Sgt. Freddie Henson of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office organized the run.

“This year, even with COVID affecting our fundraising efforts,” Henson said, “this is the largest grossing year we’ve had on our actual run portion of our fundraising where we’ve raised a little over $250,000.”

California Highway Patrol officer Mike Salas, one of the runners, said of the Special Olympians who train year-round, “We’re out here to show our support and the community’s support that we’re one big family. It’s a great opportunity for us to take part, and to show them our respect and how proud we are of them.”

Agencies that were represented in the run: CHP, Fresno Police Department, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Fresno County Probation Department, Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, Clovis Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.