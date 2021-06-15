Measure P authors say Fresno parks budget is out of compliance. City has changes in mind

While the city of Fresno will begin collecting tax money from Measure P this fiscal year for parks and arts, it likely will be another year before work begins on noticeable improvements to the city’s dilapidated parks.

Furthermore, the proposed budget currently doesn’t comply with a number of the ballot measure requirements.

The proposed budget for the Parks, After school, Recreation and Community Service (PARCS) department includes about nine months of Measure P sales tax, or about $29.5 million. While the City Council will weigh department budgets over three weeks before adopting a spending plan at the end of the month, the newly installed PARCS Commission had just an hour and a half last week to digest the $50 million budget for the department for which it’s tasked to make recommendations to the council.

During Monday’s budget hearing, councilmembers and Measure P proponents questioned how the new tax money would be spent. They asked why, despite that additional revenue, the PARCS budget only proposed one additional staffer and whether Measure P money should be used for Mayor Jerry Dyer’s Beautify Fresno initiative. Councilmembers also expressed frustration that park projects included in previous budgets had yet to be completed.

City Manager Thomas Esqueda told the council that next fiscal year the PARCS department will see a substantial reorganization, but not until the commission completes an update of the parks master plan.

“We didn’t want to hire people and then go, ‘Darn, we hired the wrong people,’” Esqueda told the council. “I just want to make sure we’re just integrating the staffing plan with the new service delivery model that the PARCS Commission will identify.”

The PARCS Commission has a big to-do list already, including creating a service delivery plan, site visits to park facilities and education on projects in the works already and the steps it takes to get projects “shovel ready,” Esqueda said.

City ‘has to do their part’

During public comment, Sandra Celedon, CEO and president of Fresno Building Healthy Communities who helped write the Measure P ballot measure, reminded the city leaders of the measure’s requirements. So did Kimberly McCoy, the PARCS Commission chair who also works for Fresno BHC.

Celedon pointed out that the ballot measure requires the PARCS budget to maintain the same level of funding as the previous fiscal year, which was about 5% of the general fund. The proposed budget comes out to about 4.1%, she said. Plus, Measure P calls for more PARCS programming, she said, making the lack of new staffing concerning.

“The city still has an obligation to allocate funds from the general fund to the parks department,” McCoy said. “Any projects that have been allocated from the previous budget need to use general fund dollars. We can’t solely depend on Measure P. The city has to do their part as well and invest.

“I am very disappointed that the city continues not to invest in parks and recreation,” she said. “We must remember that Measure P is a supplement to the parks budget, not to supplant it like you’re proposing to do.”

How Beautify Fresno would benefit

About $985,000 of Measure P tax revenue is set to go to Beautify Fresno, a program that organizes volunteer efforts to clean up neighborhoods, vacant lots and highways. The Measure P money would be used for city staff and equipment needed to follow up after volunteers are finished. The money will also add two graffiti abatement teams, for a total of three, Esqueda said. The money is set to be used citywide, including outside of city parks.

Celedon said the use of Measure P money for Beautify Fresno is inappropriate.

Councilmembers made several motions to amend the parks budget, including setting money aside for land acquisition, a new park in South Tower, money to begin Measure P’s park ranger program, playground equipment, community murals and more.

The council is scheduled to vote on budget motions June 22, and the budget is scheduled to be voted on for adoption June 24.