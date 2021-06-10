Merced restaurant’s LGBTQ+ flag burned by unknown vandal during Pride Month

A Pride flag is displayed on the exterior of the Bar B-Q Pit restaurant in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Earlier in the week, an employee found a Pride flag that had previously displayed on the building burned, according to owner Roy Mercado. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A Merced restaurant that displayed a flag in honor of Pride month was the target of an unknown vandal this week.

An employee of the Bar B-Q Pit, located on G Street near West Main Street, arrived at the business Monday and found its Progress Pride flag torn down and burned.

The restaurant displayed the flag in honor of Pride Month — which happens annually in June, honoring the struggles, triumphs, contributions and legacy of LGBTQ+ communities worldwide.

The flag features traditional LGBTQ+ rainbow colors along with a forward-facing arrow made of transgender Pride colors of blue, pink and white, as well as black and brown stripes to represent people of color.

Bar B-Q Pit owner Roy Mercado said a new Pride flag has already been provided to his business. “We’re with every group of people so we like to show our support,” he said.

Because his business has been the target of vandals many times besides Pride Month, Mercado said he doesn’t necessarily see the burning of the Pride flag as someone targeting a specific group of people.

For example, Mercado said other flags he’s displayed have been pulled down within recent weeks. Not long ago, an American flag in front of his building over a door was pulled down.

Mercado’s also had other problems with vandals and thieves. A screen used to shade a patio at the restaurant was stolen a few weeks ago. Plus, American flags on display near his restaurant’s familiar pig statue have been stolen too.

In September 2019, the building was damaged by a suspicious fire at the rear of the restaurant causing an estimated $35,000 in damage to the structure.

Mercado said he assumes the fire was a result of homeless people trying to warm up. “I just don’t see (the flag burning) as a hate type of incident,” Mercado said. “I don’t think it was anything toward any specific group of people, I think it’s vandalism.”

According to Mercado, he did not file a report of the incident with police.

Buzz generated on social media

The flag burning incident comes less than two weeks after the City of Merced raised a Progress Pride flag in Bob Hart Square in honor of Pride Month.

Word about the flag burning at the restaurant began to spread on social media this week.

The Merced LGBTQ+ Alliance on Wednesday shared two photos from the incident on their Facebook page — one of which appears to show the charred remnants of the flag on the ground.

Adam Lane, president of the Merced LGBTQ+ Alliance says the organization sees the incident as an unfortunate indication of how the culture of Merced still isn’t 100% accepting of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Whatever the intention was at the end of the day, the message of homophobia and transphobia was clear,” Lane said.

According to Lane, local businesses, organizations and private residences can borrow a Pride flag from the LGBTQ+ Alliance or purchase one for a suggested donation of $15.

Lane said this is the first year the organization has done the flag borrowing program, which is a way to increase visible allies in the community.

Thus far, Lane said he hasn’t seen or heard of any other instances of businesses being targeted for displaying Progress Pride flags. “We’re hoping that this incident might inspire others to fly a flag in support, now that we see there is hatred toward our kind still out there,” Lane said.

Lane said the LGBTQ+ Alliance is appreciative of the Bar B-Q Pit for being allies against any opposition the LGBTQ+ community may face. “We are very grateful that this has been the only opposition thus far,” said Lane.

Lane said he and others are hopeful the incident will only strengthen the resolve of Merced’s LGBTQ+ community — and he’s already seen indications that may be happening. “We’ve seen a small surge of other businesses, organizations and private residences reaching out to get a flag,” he said.

Plus, Lane noticed comments on social media of people expressing interest to eat at the restaurant or order takeout following the incident. “We really feel love from the community more than anything,” Lane said.