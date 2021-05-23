Fresno Police investigating online threats aimed at Freedom for Palestine demonstration

Fresno Police are investigating the veracity of social media threats directed Saturday night at the Freedom for Palestine demonstration, which again drew large crowds at the intersection of Blackstone and Nees avenues outside River Park.

Midway through the protest, as word of the threats circulated, police diverted traffic north and southbound on Blackstone, creating a buffer that would make it more difficult for passengers in cars from getting close to the demonstrators lining the sidewalks.

“We did receive information through social media that there was concern that an unknown group may come by and try to disrupt this protest and as a result we kind of changed some of the tactics up and managed traffic a little differently,” Fresno Police Capt. Tom Rowe said Saturday night.

“Overall, very good success. There’s a large crowd out here with no incidents to report and we’re very grateful for that and we appreciate the event organizers taking measures to ensure they lawfully protested and peacefully protested.”

A Fresno man was arrested for allegedly hitting pro-Palestinian demonstrators with pepper spray from a car last week.

Brian Lee Turner, 62, is facing three felony counts for allegedly using the pepper spray with a hate crime enhancement to each. If convicted, the enhancement could add three years to each felony count.

A second incident occurred at the protest on Tuesday when a pro-Israel supporter reportedly started an argument. Some pushing and shoving ensued, the man ripped up a sign held by one of the protesters and allegedly was hit with pepper spray.

That incident also is under investigation by Fresno Police.

The protest on Saturday otherwise was without incident with crowds on the southeast and southwest corners of the intersection and drivers in passing cars honking their horns in support.

“One of the things that we’re asking people to do, not only to be out here, not only to stand in solidarity, but we’re also asking people to contact their congressmen,” said Reza Nekumanesh, executive director of the Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno.