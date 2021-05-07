Face of Fresno’s anti-maskers hit with another restraining order. He’s fighting back

Ben Martin, left, with Larry Donaldson, legal adviser for Fresno Police, center, outside Sprouts Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 in Fresno. Fresno Bee file

A Fresno County judge has granted a Fresno woman’s request for a temporary restraining order against her brother, anti-mask activist Ben Martin.

The woman told Judge Robert Mangano that she was afraid of her brother and she needed the court’s protection. Both sides had met once in court and were scheduled to meet again on May 4, but Martin didn’t show up.

Without Martin present, Judge Mangano granted the woman’s request. Among the order’s requirements, Martin must stay at least 100 yards away from his sister. He also cannot harass, attack, strike or threaten her. The TRO expires on May 4, 2023.

Martin said Friday that the TRO should not have been approved. He said he did show up for court that day but the deputies would not let him in because he had a temperature of 103 degrees.

“They did not afford me my due process,” Martin said. “They would not let me in the door, and the judge went ahead and had the hearing without me.”

Martin said he was told by one of the Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies that they would tell Mangano’s clerk what happened.

Martin is planning to file an appeal so he can get back before the judge to continue his cross-examination of his sister.

Family issues are the cause of conflict between Martin and his sister, he said. He denies ever threatening her, adding that she is angry with him for sharing the family’s problems.

“She is saying I am a threat to her, but I don’t want anything to do with her,” Martin said.

Martin made news earlier this year when he and a band of followers challenged mask rules by going into several retail stores without masks. Martin argues that several federal laws supersede the local mask rules.

One of the stores, Sprouts, succeeded in getting a TRO ordering Martin to stay away.