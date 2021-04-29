Motorcycle rider hospitalized after crash near Island Waterpark in northwest Fresno

The rider of a Yamaha sport bike was taken to a hospital after a crash Thursday morning in the 6000 block of West Barstow Avenue, police reported.

The collision happened near the Island Waterpark. Preliminary reports were that the rider was westbound at an unknown speed while following a truck.

The rider’s view was at least partially blocked by the truck as the driver of a compact car made a U-turn in front of the truck and into the path of the motorcycle. The collision followed, and the motorcycle came to rest on top of the car.

The rider was unconscious when passersby tried to assist him, and also suffered serious hand injuries.

This story will be updated.