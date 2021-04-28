Disabled Vietnam veteran gets new electric scooter after his was stolen and broken in Reedley

The Reedley Police Department’s Police Officers Association presented a disabled Vietnam veteran with a new electric scooter on Tuesday after his was stolen and broken.

Last Friday, police reported an electric scooter belonging to Gordon Wilson of Reedley had been stolen outside a business in town. A suspect was eventually arrested and the scooter returned.

The scooter, however, had been irreparably damaged so the Police Officers Association presented Wilson a brand new one in front of the Reedley Police Department on Tuesday.

“One of our primary objectives with our association is to give back to the community,” said Police Officers Association president Steven Puryear. “The city of Reedley and all of the people that live here are all good people and they support us and so we want to do what we can to support them also.”

Gordon, who uses his scooter around town as his primary mode of transportation for appointments and errands, was very thankful for the gesture. “I’m dazed by this,” he said. “I want to thank all of you in the community for doing this for me.”

Disabled Vietnam veteran Gordon Wilson, center, of Reedley, smiles after receiving a new electric scooter presented by the Reedley Police Officer’s Association in front of the Reedley Police Department on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com