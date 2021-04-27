CHP: Man with walker on Fresno roadway struck and killed by vehicle

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Monday evening involving a man who was using a walker.

The crash happened at 11:16 p.m. at Olive Avenue east of Willow Avenue.

CHP spokesman Mike Salas said a 2015 Toyota Sedan was traveling east on Olive in the No. 2 lane where the driver collided with a pedestrian that was in the roadway, outside of a crosswalk.

The driver drove a short distance and stopped on Helm Avenue, just north of Olive. Officers talked to the driver and determined that drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision.

The identification and age of the victim was not available.

The eastbound lanes were closed for approximately 45 minutes.