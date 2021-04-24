Kids book called ‘Where’s My House?’ celebrates children’s resiliency from the Creek Fire

Children who were impacted by the devastating Creek Fire that burned down several homes in late 2020 united to help write a book about their experiences.

Called “Where’s My House?,” the book celebrates the resiliency of children in their own words and artwork.

Some of the young authors took part of a festive gathering Saturday in Auberry that celebrated Earth Day, with the occasion also used as a launch party of Susie Harder’s project book.

Harder said the book is a No. 1 best seller in a couple of categories and that 100% of the book proceeds are donated to children who lost homes due to the 2020 Creek Fire.

The idea of the book was started last September.

Harder said contributions grew to include children from all over the world from ages 2 through 15 years old.