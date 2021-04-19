‘To mourn and celebrate:’ Sikhs hold Fresno vigil for lives lost in Indianapolis FedEx shooting

Members of the Fresno Sikh community came together for a candlelight vigil Sunday night in the wake of a mass shooting that days earlier inflicted a heavy toll on Sikhs in Indianapolis.

Eight people were killed April 15 while working at a FedEx facility, four of whom were Sikh. About 90% of the workers at the FedEx warehouse near the Indianapolis International Airport are members of the local Sikh community, police said the next day.

In Fresno, about 50 people gathered in Jaswant Singh Khalra Park to mourn the lives lost. The park was renamed in 2017 for a Sikh human rights activist.

Naindeep Singh, executive director of the Jakara Movement, said he organized the event to bring members of the community together to show solidarity and to celebrate the lives lost. The movement “is a grassroots community-building organization working to empower, educate, and organize Punjabi Sikhs, and other marginalized communities,” its website states.

“We just want the community to come out to mourn and celebrate the life of the victims lost,” Singh said. “We’re here to come together and gather strength and reflect on what is happening in the United States with all the killing.”

Vigils also were scheduled in Bakersfield, Ceres, Sacramento and Fremont, all hosted by the Jakara Movement.

Members of the Sikh community gather in Jaswant Singh Khalra Park for a candlelight vigil on Sunday, April 18, 2021 in Fresno, California, to mourn those killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. Larry Valenzuela The Fresno Bee

A news release from the organization listed the victims’ names — Amarjeet Kaur Johal, Jasvinder Kaur, Amarjit Sekhon, Jaswinder Singh, Samaria Blackwell, John Weisart, Karli Smith, and Matthew Alexander — while noting “many of the Punjabi Sikh victims had roots in California.”

“We stand in solidarity with the those across the nation that are calling for common sense gun laws,” Singh said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.