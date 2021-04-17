Thieves put popular Fresno food truck out of business for weeks. You can help bring it back

Thieves in southeast Fresno put a popular food truck out of service for weeks after an expensive generator was stolen from the vehicle early Saturday.

Gurvinder Sandhu and Amanda Vogel operate Twisted Masala, a truck often seen at Gazebo Gardens, the downtown Tower Beer Garden and Fresno Street Eats. Sandhu said he awoke Saturday morning to find that the generator, valued at more than $8,000 had been stolen.

The loss is compounded, because it isn’t something that can just be purchased at a big box store: Sandhu said the heavy duty Honda generator has to be ordered and there is a waiting list of up to four weeks before he can get another. Worse, electrical wiring in his truck was damaged as well, probably costing another $2,000 for repairs.

Popular food truck Twisted Masala was targeted by thieves, who stole a valuable generator and forced the truck’s short-term closure early Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Fresno, California. Special to The Bee

The couple are seeking help to get the truck up and running through a gofundme page.

In the mean team, Sandhu said he hopes that a startup meal preparation business that operates thorough several local gyms, including the Iron Office, will help tide the couple over.