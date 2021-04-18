Fresno Police setting up to prevent clashes between protesters outside Tower Theatre

Fresno Police started to set up barricades in the parking lot adjacent to the Tower Theatre around 6 a.m. Sunday in an effort to keep protesters against a potential sale of the historic venue apart from counter protesters.

Police Chief Paco Balderrama said the mix and “outside agitators” sparked confrontations that led to two arrests last weekend.

The barricade line extends to the street along Olive Avenue, with another barricade set up on the west side of Wishon Avenue in front of the theatre. Police also are blocking off traffic on Wishon at Fern to prevent vehicles from traveling between the groups.

Balderrama said at a news conference on Wednesday that officers on bikes will escort protesters to their vehicles and make arrests for crimes such as assault, trespassing and vandalism.

“We are there to keep the peace and to protect the rights of those who are protesting or attending,” Balderrama said. “Last weekend the situation was less than ideal due to the presence of outside agitators who came into the Fresno community.”

Fresno and Tower District residents have protested outside the theater every Sunday since its potential sale to the Adventure Church was announced in January.

The protests had been fairly quiet, but in recent weeks counter protesters included local far-right political agitators and others belonging to white supremacist hate groups, such as the Proud Boys.

Councilmember Miguel Arias said that he, Mayor Jerry Dyer and Balderrama will all attend the protest on Sunday.

“The real question is will the Proud Boys behave?” said Jaguar Bennett, a member of the Save the Tower Theatre demonstration committee. “I think we will be fine. We’re anticipating a very relaxed protest for us and if the Proud Boys can stay in their lane and not threaten anyone then I think we should have a pretty OK time.

“I would like to note, though, that none of this expense would be necessary if not for the Proud Boys presence. We’ve never had any violent actions on our part. We’re ordinary citizens representing our views. There would not need to be anything like this police presence if it was just us out here.”