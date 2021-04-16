Gambling with her kids’ safety? Fresno police say mom went to casino, left kids home alone

A Fresno mother is alleged to have been playing poker at an all-night Clovis casino the day police arrived at her southeast Fresno apartment to find her children home alone, Fresno prosecutor Vanessa Leona said in court Friday.

Bao Xiong, 33, and Joshua Yang, 33, the parents of four children, are facing four felony counts of child abuse and endangerment.

They were arrested on Tuesday when police said a passerby reported seeing a child in diapers playing at an apartment complex at East Olive and North Peach avenues. When police arrived they found four children, ages, 1, 3, 4, and 7 years old alone and with no parents in the apartment.

Leona said the police were disturbed by the condition of the apartment.

“There was feces near the front door, and inside there was overturned furniture, old food in the kitchen and scattered on the floor,” she said. “There was only one toilet and it did not look to be operable.”

The children’s father showed up about an hour later and was arrested. He told police Xiong said she was going to play poker the night before and she would be home by 7:30 a.m.

“He leaves to go to work that day thinking she will come back and watch the kids,” Leona said. “But clearly by 8:43 in the morning no one was home. And no one was watching these children.”

When police asked the 7 year old where his mother was he told them she had gone to the 500 Club — a 24-hour casino at 771 W. Shaw in Clovis.

In court, the couple’s defense attorneys were unsuccessful in getting Judge Jon Kapetan to let them out on their own recognizance while they await further court hearings. The couple’s children are in the custody of their maternal grandparents as recommended by child protective services.

Mohamad A. Baydoun, of Fitzgerald, Alvarez & Ciummo, said Yang is employed as an intrusion technician for Netfirms, a web hosting service. He is also a lifelong resident of Fresno.

“He is very emotional about what is going on,” Baydoun said. “And I feel very comfortable that he wants to resolve this case.”

Xiong’s public defender, Marco Aguiar, downplayed the prosecutions description of the family’s home. He said Xiong and Yang have tried to get the apartment manager to fix several problems in the apartment, but it hasn’t happened.

Kapetan denied the request for release, but he did refer the case to the probation department for a pre-trial risk assessment to determine if they are suitable candidates for being released.

In the meantime, the couple will remain at the Fresno County Jail with bail set at $25,000. A protective order was also issued against the parents.

Xiong and Yang will return to court on April 20 for arraignment.

.