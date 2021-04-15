$10,000 price-gouging fine thrown out, but Fresno store says reputation remains damaged

When the city of Fresno last March issued its first price-gouging fine amid the coronavirus pandemic, it was an opportunity to put area businesses on notice.

That was made clear when the city announced its $10,000 citation during a news conference attended by two city councilmembers.

“What we won’t allow to occur is for consumers or residents of our city to be taken advantage of during a time of crisis,” City Councilmember Miguel Arias said at the time.

That fine, given to Super Liquor, was dismissed on appeal last week, after an administrative hearing officer said the city “failed to satisfy one of the core elements necessary to prove a violation.”

But the damage to the store’s reputation has already been done, says manager Ravinder Singh, whose parents own the store on the Fig Garden Loop.

“I don’t fault the city for trying to go out and make sure the city wasn’t being taken advantage of,” he says.

But, he adds, the enforcement wasn’t done fairly and the whole thing played out as a publicity stunt.

“They needed a sacrificial lamb.”

Price-gouging accusation impact on Fresno business

That had consequences for the store well beyond the $10,000 fine.

Over the past year, Super Liquor V has been the target of vandalism, including broken windows.

“I have a broken window right now,” Singh says.

Staff has been harassed in the store and Singh himself has been physically and verbally assaulted, he says.

Even though the citation was dismissed, that stigma will last. Of three reviews that come up on a Google search, two reference price gouging.

Within the Indian community, this carries serious connotation, says Singh, who has received calls from numerous customers who say they can no longer do business at the store.

“Accusations can destroy,” he says.

“Words can completely destroy a family name.”

Singh knows he can’t expect another news conference from the city, but a simple apology would go a long way.

City of Fresno response

Councilmember Mike Karbassi, who was part of that initial news conference last March, says the city was doing its job when it first visited the store. It was responding to multiple complaints and believed there was enough evidence to move forward with the citation.

“We have to respond to complaints,” says Karbassi, who represents council district two, where the store is located.

That said, he realizes that price gouging is a sensitive subject and appreciates that store’s position as a neighborhood market, one not far from his own home. He says it’s now his job to respond to the store’s owner, and that he plans to meet with them to see how he can help.

“It’s a tough situation,” Karbassi says.

“I want to make sure that they succeed.”