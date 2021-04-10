New binoculars at Woodward Park help color-blind people experience a vibrant view

A pair of binocular viewers that can help some color-blind people see color were formally dedicated during a Saturday ceremony at the Art of Life Healing Garden in Woodward Park.

The binoculars are free for the public to use in capturing views of Woodward Park and surrounding areas along the San Joaquin River. They also work very well for color-sighted people, said Campbell Waldrop, an ophthalmologist and board president at EYE-Q Vision Care, which had the viewers installed.

The viewers are dedicated to the memory of EYE-Q Vision Care’s longtime eye surgeon Brian Cavallaro, who died from cancer in 2019.

The SeeCoast viewers, powered by EnChroma’s patented lens technology for color blindness, will enable people with red-green color blindness to experience the colorful beauty of the plants and wildlife at the park. The viewer is powerful enough to see across the entire river basin, beyond the bluffs and all the way to Valley Children’s Hospital.

Visitors check out the the new binocular viewers installed last year in the Art of Life Healing Garden in Woodward Park, during a formal dedication on Saturday, April 11, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Sam Lopez, 13 of Fresno checks out one of the new binocular viewers installed last year in the Art of Life Healing Garden in Woodward Park, during a formal dedication on Saturday, April 11, 2021. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

“EnChroma’s lens technology will enable people with red-green color blindness to better enjoy the beauty of outdoor color at state parks, scenic overlooks, wildlife refuges and other locations where the viewers for the colorblind are installed,” the company website states.