Homeward bound and finally found: Lost for 3 years, dog reunited with Sanger family

A dog who had been missing for nearly three years was finally reunited with her Sanger family last week.

Lucy, a small senior dog, had been lost since the Fourth of July in 2018, and with no signs of her whereabouts or even if she still was alive.

Her family, however, kept the dog’s microchip information updated while holding onto hope that Lucy would one day be found.

That day came Friday.

A person who was driving through the small town of Centerville noticed a small dog roaming the street and took her in for the night before bringing Lucy to the Fresno Humane Animal Services.

“She was a mess, hair loss all over her poor little body— the kind of senior dog someone might easily say was ‘dumped’ by its owner,” the Fresno Humane Animal Services described of Lucy’s appearance when she was found.

However, when a Fresno Humane Animal Services pet specialist discovered that the dog had been chipped, they were able to track down Lucy’s owners and informed them that their long lost dog was still alive.

Lucy was eagerly welcomed back by her Sanger family and finally came back home.

“Microchips provide hope,” said Brenda Mitchell, Board President of Fresno Humane Animal Services. “And sometimes hope is all you have to hold onto.”