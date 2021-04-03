Pedestrian killed on Highway 99 in Fresno. Here’s the latest update

A pedestrian was hit and killed on Highway 99 near Belmont Avenue in Fresno early Saturday morning, according to California Highway Patrol dispatch reports.

A caller first reported a person running to the center divider of the highway shortly before 6 a.m. Numerous vehicles pulled over, but eventually, the person was hit and killed. A Fresno County coroner was called out to the scene.

Debris littered the roadway, and all three southbound lanes of the highway were closed for over an hour. The road reopened around 9 a.m.

No further details were immediately available.

The Bee called a CHP public information officer for more information and will update this story.