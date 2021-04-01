Three killed, including girls ages 12 and 16, after a head-on crash in rural Kings County

Three people including two young girls were killed early Thursday night after a pair of SUVs collided head-on and one caught fire along Highway 43 in rural Kings County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 6:20 p.m. on the highway near Nevada Avenue, between Hanford and Corcoran.

A man driving a Toyota 4Runner was going north at a high rate of speed, the CHP stated, when the vehicle drifted into the southbound lane. It collided with a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe, whose driver saw the other SUV veer into his path but was unable to avoid a crash..

The Toyota caught fire and the driver — the only person in that SUV — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two girls in the Tahoe — one 16 and the other 12 — also died at the crash site.

The driver of the Tahoe and his third passenger, a 9-year-old boy, suffered major injuries and were taken to Kaweah Delta hospital in Visalia.

Names of those killed or injured had not been released as of late Thursday.

An investigation was continuing, according to the CHP, including into whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

The highway reopened to traffic about 9:30 p.m.