Thursday update: Fresno County reports 84 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Eighty-four more people were confirmed Thursday has having new cases of COVID-19 in Fresno County, according to local health officials. Three additional recent deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus were also reported Thursday by David Luchini, assistant director for the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

The latest cases bring to 99,240 the number of county residents who have had the virus at some point over the past 13 months. Of those, 1,596 have died.

Explore these interactive charts and maps tracking the latest data on COVID-19 cases and deaths in Fresno County and neighboring counties in California’s central San Joaquin Valley as of Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Fresno County

Valleywide



