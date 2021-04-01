Local

Thursday update: Fresno County reports 84 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Eighty-four more people were confirmed Thursday has having new cases of COVID-19 in Fresno County, according to local health officials. Three additional recent deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus were also reported Thursday by David Luchini, assistant director for the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

The latest cases bring to 99,240 the number of county residents who have had the virus at some point over the past 13 months. Of those, 1,596 have died.

Explore these interactive charts and maps tracking the latest data on COVID-19 cases and deaths in Fresno County and neighboring counties in California’s central San Joaquin Valley as of Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Fresno County

Valleywide

Profile Image of Tim Sheehan
Tim Sheehan
Lifelong Valley resident Tim Sheehan has worked in the Valley as a reporter and editor since 1986, and has been at The Fresno Bee since 1998. He is currently The Bee’s data reporter and covers California’s high-speed rail project and other transportation issues. He grew up in Madera, has a journalism degree from Fresno State and a master’s degree in leadership studies from Fresno Pacific University. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service