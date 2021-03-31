Wednesday update: Fresno County reports 71 new cases, no new deaths

Health officials in Fresno County reported 71 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon, but no additional deaths since Tuesday’s update.

The information provided by the Fresno County Department of Public Health brings to 99,156 the number of county residents who have been infected with the novel coronavirus over the past 13 months. Of those, 1,593 have died from the disease.

Explore these interactive charts and maps tracking the latest data on COVID-19 cases and deaths in Fresno County and neighboring counties in California’s central San Joaquin Valley as of Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Fresno County

Valleywide



