Vinci Ricchiuti named Peters Award winner, speaks to ‘passion to lead a purposeful life’

Vinci Ricchiuti, a leader in a prominent Fresno farming family and a major figure in Fresno State fundraising, is the 2021 recipient of the Leon S. Peters Award.

The award honors outstanding leadership and philanthropy and is one of the community’s most prestigious honors.

The announcement by the Fresno Chamber of Commerce came Wednesday at Fresno State. Both Ricchiuti and retired Fresno County Superior Court Judge Robert Oliver, who introduced her at the event, noted that Ricchiuti prefers to deflect praise.

“I did not get her alone,” Ricchiuti said in accepting the honor, nooting mentoring that began when she was a child. “Collectively, we share a passion to lead a purposeful life.”

Her involvement at Fresno State is deep. She is chair of the California State University, Fresno Foundation Board of Governors and a member of the President’s Comprehensive Leadership Campaign Committee.

Ricchiuti is a past member of the Fresno State Athletic Corporation Board and the Fresno State Alumni Association Board and holds current membership in the Bulldog Foundation, Ag One Foundation, Time Out Club, Quarterback Club and Dugout Club.

Over the years, Ricchiuti has served on numerous campus committees and task forces. She also chaired the campaign to renovate the John Wright Theatre and served on the advisory committee for the development of the Save Mart Center.

She is active in the Ricchiuti Family’s businesses, managing the Enzo’s Table retail store and most recently working with Heritage Development Company’s project The Row at Heritage Grove.

The award will be officially presented during the first televised Valley Business Awards, which will air on April 14 on KSEE 24.