Man killed in solo car crash in east-central Fresno. What police know

Fresno police are investigating a fatal collision that took place early Wednesday in east-central Fresno.

The crash took place about 6 a.m. in the area of East McKinley and North Temperance avenues according to Lt. Rob Beckwith.

The driver, who appeared to be a man in his 30s, was southbound on Temperance when for an unknown reason, he veered off the roadway, hit a utility pole, spun and the vehicle overturned. He was pinned under the vehicle, but was freed by arriving firefighters. However, he died at the scene.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area until late Wednesday morning as the investigation takes place.

