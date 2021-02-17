Fresno Police sergeant who was a department ‘fixture’ dies from COVID-19

Sgt. Paul Brown, a 28-year veteran of the Fresno Police Department, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, from complications related to COVID-19. FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT

A 28-year veteran of the Fresno Police Department died Wednesday morning from complications related to COVID-19, the department announced.

Sgt. Paul Brown died just before noon at Clovis Community Medical Center. He was 55.

A procession took place from Clovis Community Medical Center to Yost & Webb Funeral Home in downtown Fresno.

The department said Brown was a sergeant for 19 years and described him as a “fixture” in the Fresno Police Department who “devoted his life to the community.”

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer issued a statement on Sgt. Brown’s death whom he described as a “tremendous athlete.”

“Paul’s death hits near to my heart,” Dyer said in a statement. “I’ve known him for decades and have fond memories of playing softball with him on the police department’s fast pitch team. I was the pitcher and Paul caught for me for many years.

“Paul was a dedicated sergeant and a very good officer. He will be sorely missed not only by fellow officers, but by the community as a whole. I would like to offer my condolences to Paul’s wife, Lori, and their family.”

Sgt. Brown was hired in December 1993 and spent most of his career in patrol as a sergeant in several areas of the the department.

“True to his tenacious reputation throughout his career, Paul courageously battled this illness right to the end,” the department wrote in a news release. “We ask our community to keep the Brown family as well as our police department in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

In December, the police department mourned the loss of officer Angel De La Fuente due to COVID-19.

Sgt. Brown is survived by his wife, Lori, and three adult children.