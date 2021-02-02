Fresno just hit a record high temp. So is that rain storm still coming this week?

After kicking off February with a day of record-tying warmth, the National Weather Service says the storm front moving across California on Tuesday and Wednesday will not hit the central San Joaquin Valley as hard as originally predicted.

The cold front was set to continue the series of storms that brought massive wind, rain and snow to the area last week. But NWS models backed off those predictions Tuesday.

Fresno reached a high of 73 degrees on Monday. That’s a dozen degrees warmer than the average for the day and tied the record high for Feb. 1 set in 1991.

A few light rain showers may be seen to the north of Fresno County and light snow in Yosemite on Tuesday afternoon. It should clear completely by Wednesday night, the NWS said.

The winter weather advisory was canceled for Kings Canyon National Park and the Sierra National Forrest, and the NWS now expects the rain totals to be near zero for areas south of Fresno County.

Freezing temperatures (and plenty of frost) are expected for parts of the Valley on Friday and Saturday morning, before returning to a warming trend, with dry conditions early next week.