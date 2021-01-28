Fresno dance studio among businesses to receive financial relief from Barstool Fund

The Dance Studio of Fresno was selected as a small business that the Barstool Fund would provide financial assistance to help survive amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The studio emphasizes teaching dance to ages 3 to 18 years old. Dance Studio of Fresno

To keep her dance studio afloat and avoid laying off staff members amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Fresno business owner Sue Sampson-Dalena decided last summer to sell her house.

It was a painful decision to leave her dream home but a move Sampson-Dalena believed she needed to make to keep her longtime business, The Dance Studio of Fresno, open and to take care of her employees.

“I’ve been trying so hard to keep the kids dancing and looking out for the employees,” Sampson-Dalena said. “We’ve tried so many different things to stay open and keep our clients happy. And the staff has been great following through with the vision.

“But it’s been tough. Really tough. Sometimes you feel like you don’t know what more you can do. You feel the pressure and it takes an emotional toll.”

Sampson-Dalena, however, found some unexpected financial relief last week after millionaire Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, heard about her struggles and offered to help.

In fact, Portnoy’s Barstool Fund, which has raised nearly $33 million to help small businesses across the country that have been impacted by COVID-19, chose two businesses in Fresno to offer assistance.

The other was The Spa & Hungry Hair Salon.

Barstool Fund and Dave Portnoy

Both Fresno businesses applied via online seeking help from the Barstool Fund. The lone requirement to be eligible was a business must have continued to pay its employees amid the pandemic.

Portnoy said he was motivated to help struggling small businesses after he complained the U.S. government wasn’t providing enough help.

“How do you expect these people to survive,” Portnoy said in a video that introduced The Barstool Fund. “They’re already on their last leg and you’re pulling the plug on them.

“And nobody seems to care in the government. Or at least they’re not doing anything, acting like they care. No plan. No relief. No bailout. What’s going to happen?”

Portnoy said the Barstool Fund would provide steady financial relief to selected businesses.

“Once you’re in our program, we will pay what you need to give you a fair chance to run your business,” Portnoy said. “These small business owners are losing their livelihood and have no recourse or no way of saving it — through no fault of their own.

“They’ve been dealt a hand that nobody can play. We’re going to try to save as many businesses, small businesses, that we can.”

Sampson-Dalena said she was ecstatic after finding out her business had been selected.

Even if she initially ignored the help.

Sampson-Dalena said she’d avoided answering her cell phone a couple of times last week because they were FaceTime calls from a phone number that she did not recognize.

Then in between teaching dance classes, Sampson-Dalena finally decided to answer and find out who kept calling.

She didn’t recognize the face.

It was Portnoy.

“I had no idea who I was talking to,” Sampson-Dalena said. “It was a beautiful conversation. He’s just something special.

“The call came out of the blue. My sons helped me apply for the Barstool Fund. Didn’t think much about it afterward. Then when he called, I was just flabbergasted.”

Dancing during the pandemic

The money from the Barstool Fund is expected to help Sampson-Dalena cover some of her business expenses for at least the next three months.

Each month, there will be an evaluation of how business is going.

“This will help a lot,” she said. “The cost to do business has been piling up.”

The Dance Studio of Fresno has been around since 1982, teaching people of all ages with an emphasis on those between 3 to 18 years old.

Among the studio’s alumni includes Jason Glover, a contemporary dancer who appeared on a season of the television series “So You Think You Can Dance” and toured with singer Ariana Grande.

During the pandemic, The Dance Studio of Fresno initially closed, then taught classes online before eventually returning to in-person classes inside the 14,000-square-foot building.

But after indoor classes became prohibited due to local and state government mandates, Sampson-Dalena had her staff teach classes outside at various parks around town.

Eventually, though, the public park setting weren’t working so well.

So Sampson-Dalena decided to rent large concert stages in front of her dance studio, in the parking lot.

“It’s been a little challenging,” Sampson-Dalena said. “The kids have been resilient. They just want to dance. It’s been a little harder on my older teachers. But we’ve made it work.

“We’ve been teaching dance and catering to young people for almost four decades. We never planned on stopping. The Barstool Fund will help keep us going.”

