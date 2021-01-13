Fresno County jail inmate rushed to hospital, dies after suffering medical emergency

As of Friday, July 17, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims announced 764 people at the jail had tested positive for COVID-19 with at least 40 of them being correctional officers. That’s among approximately 2,100 inmates housed at the Fresno County Jail and 500 officers who work there. FRESNO BEE FILE

A 47-year-old inmate at the Fresno County Jail died on Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency, said Tony Botti, spokesman for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate, Isaac G. Ruiz, was arrested by Mendota police on May 5 and charged with residential burglary, malicious damage and drug possession.

Ruiz was expected in court on Wednesday but the judge was informed he had died.

It is unknown what caused Ruiz’s death.

Botti said the inmate suffered a medical emergency and was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.