Fresno County jail inmate rushed to hospital, dies after suffering medical emergency
A 47-year-old inmate at the Fresno County Jail died on Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency, said Tony Botti, spokesman for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
The inmate, Isaac G. Ruiz, was arrested by Mendota police on May 5 and charged with residential burglary, malicious damage and drug possession.
Ruiz was expected in court on Wednesday but the judge was informed he had died.
It is unknown what caused Ruiz’s death.
Botti said the inmate suffered a medical emergency and was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
