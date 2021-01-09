Ex Fresno City College student to represent self against charges he attacked teacher

A former Fresno City college student, who is accused of stalking and attacking his instructor at gunpoint, has chosen to represent himself in court against multiple felony charges.

Rodolfo Brambila, 55, told Judge Timothy Kams Friday that he did not want the help of an attorney, adding that he has already defended himself in a few other cases.

Kams reminded Brambila that he would be at a significant disadvantage in the court room. And if he’s convicted, he faces the potential of a lengthy prison sentence.

“This is an extremely serious case and your exposure numbers are really, really high,” Kams said. “Knowing that do you still want to represent yourself?”

Brambila said, “Yes.”

Deputy District Attorney Alison Wilson said also potentially problematic is getting evidence and investigative reports to Brambila to review. Flash drives or CDs are not allowed in the jail.

Brambila is charged with eight felony counts including kidnapping, stalking, false imprisonment with violence, carrying a loaded firearm in public and assault with a firearm.

He faces a maximum of 28 years and 8 months if found guilty on all counts.

Police said Brambila was arrested on Dec. 10 after sneaking into the back yard of his instructor’s central Fresno home. He had been pleading with her to meet privately, but she refused and urged him to seek counseling.

He remained out of sight in her yard until the instructor appeared and then he confronted her with a gun.

In a declaration to the court, the victim said Brambila assaulted her and threatened her in front of her two daughters.

She said she fought back, and began yelling for help. Soon after, she was rescued by her husband, neighbors and police.

Brambila has remained in the Fresno County Jail with bail set at $630,000.

The victim, along with three other staff members, were granted a temporary restraining order against Brambila. Judge Kams also issued a criminal protective order for the victim.

Brambila was expected to enter a plea on Friday, but it was delayed it until Jan. 28 to give him time to review the criminal complaint against him.



