Fresno County man dressed like a woman to escape police custody. U.S. Marshals caught him

Austin Medford of Riverdale was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday. He’s been on the run for nearly two months after escaping police custody in New Mexico by dressing up as a woman. His initial charges were for kidnapping, car jacking and robbery from an October incident along Parkway Drive in Fresno. Roswell Police Department

A Fresno County man who’s been on the run for nearly two months and escaped custody in another state by dressing up as a woman was finally arrested again.

Austin Medford, a 23-year-old from Riverdale, was detained Wednesday in Fresno by U.S. Marshals (Eastern District of California branch) on initial charges of kidnapping, car jacking and robbery from an October incident west of Highway 99.

Medford also could be facing charges of escape from custody in New Mexico.

The Roswell Police Department, which is located in southeastern New Mexico, said Medford fled the Chaves County Detention Center via foot based on video surveillance, and changed from jail-issued blue scrubs and into a red skirt and dark top, while possibly carrying a pink purse, and wearing a shirt or scarf on his head.

He’s been wanted by New Mexico police since Nov. 19.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Roswell Police, U.S Marshals in New Mexico, as well as the Chaves County Metro Narcotic Task Force, all assisted in Medford’s latest arrest.

His bail was set about $1 million, according to the Fresno County jail log.

In addition, Fresno County Sheriffs said Medford’s brother, Aaron, will be transported from custody in New Mexico to the Fresno County Jail and face similar charges from the October carjacking and kidnapping in Fresno.