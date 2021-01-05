Fiery big rig vs. car crash on Interstate 5 near Firebaugh results in possible fatality

Merced Sun-Star file photo. tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

A head-on collision between a big rig truck and a small vehicle was reported late Tuesday night on southbound Interstate 5 southwest of Firebaugh, resulting in a possible fatality.

Details are preliminary. Officers responded to the crash near Panoche Road at 9:16 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol website.

Both vehicles were said the be engulfed in flames, and the big rig was said to be transporting cardboard.

At 9:39 p.m. officers communicated that at least one occupant may still be in the small vehicle. The Fresno County Coroner was called to the scene.