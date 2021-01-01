Human remains found in burned rubble after fire at homeless encampment in Merced

Investigators on Friday were working to identify human remains found after a fire at a homeless encampment near Highway 99 in Merced, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Flames broke out just before 7 a.m. Thursday, just east of Highway 99, near R Street, in Merced. The blaze sparked in an encampment hidden in the tall brush, the CHP said in a news release.

As firefighters were mopping up the area, they discovered “obvious human remains in the burned rubble.”

Few other details were immediately available.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced CHP investigator at 209-356-6631 or the Merced Communications Center after hours at 209-356-2900.