Fresno’s Christmas Tree Lane is back up and shining bright. Here’s what to see

The bright, synchronized lights came back on for Christmas Tree Lane on Tuesday.
But unlike most years, there isn’t a walk night reversed for pedestrians to stroll through one of Fresno’s most popular holiday traditions.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers decided against opening the lane with a walk night because of the concerns of crowds congesting along the two-mile stretch of North Van Ness Boulevard — as what’s happened in past years.
Instead, Christmas Tree Lane will only be open to traffic routed one-way on two lanes from Shields Avenue to Shaw in the old Fig Garden neighborhood.
Still, visitors appeared to enjoy the Central Valley holiday tradition with lights strung across the decorated cedars and homes decked out for the event.
Many children could be seen awe-struck while poking their heads from their family vehicles.
Santa even appeared later on the route to offer a “Ho-ho-ho” and “Merry Christmas!”
Christmas Tree Lane hours will remain open through Christmas, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
