Fresno’s Christmas Tree Lane is back up and shining bright. Here’s what to see

The bright, synchronized lights came back on for Christmas Tree Lane on Tuesday.

But unlike most years, there isn’t a walk night reversed for pedestrians to stroll through one of Fresno’s most popular holiday traditions.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers decided against opening the lane with a walk night because of the concerns of crowds congesting along the two-mile stretch of North Van Ness Boulevard — as what’s happened in past years.

Instead, Christmas Tree Lane will only be open to traffic routed one-way on two lanes from Shields Avenue to Shaw in the old Fig Garden neighborhood.

Still, visitors appeared to enjoy the Central Valley holiday tradition with lights strung across the decorated cedars and homes decked out for the event.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Many children could be seen awe-struck while poking their heads from their family vehicles.

Santa even appeared later on the route to offer a “Ho-ho-ho” and “Merry Christmas!”

Christmas Tree Lane hours will remain open through Christmas, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Santa waves to cars passing by on the opening night of Christmas Tree Lane, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Kids wave from their perfect viewing spot aboard an SUV on the opening night of Christmas Tree Lane, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Kids check out the festive lights on the opening night of Christmas Tree Lane, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

A sign marks the first tree of Christmas Tree Lane as cars pass by on the opening night of Christmas Tree Lane, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Santa waves to a boy passing by in his family’s car on the opening night of Christmas Tree Lane, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

An army of penguins are lined up in front of one house to greet vehicles on the opening night of Christmas Tree Lane, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Cars pass under a sign signaling the start of Christmas Tree Lane north of Shields avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. The lights came on for the first time Tuesday, but for vehicle traffic only as organizers decided that keeping everyone socially distant during the pandemic prevented them from the normal walk nights. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com