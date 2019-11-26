Hail, lightning, funnel clouds possible for San Joaquin Valley through Thanksgiving

Thunderstorms, hail, funnel clouds and wind gusts could plague the central San Joaquin Valley on Wednesday — the biggest travel day of Thanksgiving week.

The wet weather was set to begin in the Valley on Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford.

The storm is expected to drop the heaviest amount of rain overnight and into Wednesday, according to NWS meteorologist Andy Bollenbacher, but showers will continue Thanksgiving and into Friday.

Thunderstorms, hail, funnel clouds and wind gusts of up to 40 mph are possible Wednesday afternoon and again Thursday afternoon, Bollenbacher said. Places on the Valley floor could get between a half-inch and an inch of rain by the time Thanksgiving is over, the NWS predicts.

The NWS said it tends to hear from concerned residents when funnel clouds appear. However, there is no need to worry unless the funnel cloud approaches the ground, which Bollenbacher said is unlikely this week.

A funnel cloud looks much like a tornado but does not reach the ground and therefore is typically harmless. Funnel clouds sometimes do become tornadoes, although this is rare, the NWS reports.

Snow could make travel dangerous

There likely will be snow as low as 2,000 feet by Thanksgiving morning, the NWS predicts, and a few snowflakes could mix in at 1,500 feet.

By Thanksgiving night, higher elevations, including those in Yosemite National Park, could see up to 3 feet of snow. Between 6 and 12 inches could drop in lower mountain areas, and the westside hills could see around 3 inches, the NWS said.

Highway 152 and Highway 46 could be slippery for holiday travelers. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the coastal hills until 4 a.m. Friday, and a winter storm warning is in effect until 4 a.m. Friday for the Sierra Nevada foothills and mountain areas, and for the Kern County mountains.

The NWS says road closures are likely and “travel will be extremely treacherous or nearly impossible” in the southern Sierra Nevada. Whiteout conditions are likely in higher elevations, along with a sub-zero wind chill.

The NWS urges travelers to check ahead for conditions and road closures by visiting roads.dot.ca.gov or by calling 1-80-427-ROAD. Motorists should consider alternate plans, the NWS said. Carry tire chains, food, water and warm clothing if you must travel.

If the Grapevine closes due to snow, detours through Highway 14 and Highway 101 will be options to get to Southern California, according to the California Highway Patrol.

POTENTIAL INTERSTATE 5 GRAPEVINE DETOURS



Please share this map of alternate routes of travel if the #Grapevine closes due to snow. We are expecting snow on the Grapevine starting this Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/Zz5p5U8jE8 — CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) November 26, 2019

