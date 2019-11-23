Central Fresno house fire injures one person

One person was hospitalized after a central Fresno house fire broke out Saturday afternoon, Fresno Fire Department reported.

Battalion Chief Tony Escobedo said around 4:30 p.m. the department received multiple calls of a garage fire on Clark Street south of Tyler Avenue.

Crews arrived and found the unidentified victim with injuries and the garage fully engulfed.

Firefighters knocked down the flames before they spread to neighboring residences.

Escobedo said firefighters are unsure of the cause, but are calling it suspicious.

There were also reports that some neighbors heard an explosion before the fire erupted.

The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown at this time.