Merced Police searching for missing 82-year-old woman

Chanmynarath Thongphath, 82, from Merced was reported missing Saturday morning after she was last seen at her residence.
The Merced Police Department are searching for an 82-year-old woman who was reported missing Saturday morning.

Chanmynarath Thongphath was last seen at 10:00 a.m. at her residence in south Merced.

Thongphath suffers from dementia., according to a Merced Police Department social media post.

She was last seen wearing a green shirt and tan pants. Thongphath is 5 feet, 3 inches and 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6905.

