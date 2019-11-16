Merced Police searching for missing 82-year-old woman

Chanmynarath Thongphath, 82, from Merced was reported missing Saturday morning after she was last seen at her residence. Merced Police Deptartment

The Merced Police Department are searching for an 82-year-old woman who was reported missing Saturday morning.

Chanmynarath Thongphath was last seen at 10:00 a.m. at her residence in south Merced.

Thongphath suffers from dementia., according to a Merced Police Department social media post.

She was last seen wearing a green shirt and tan pants. Thongphath is 5 feet, 3 inches and 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6905.