Big rig crash closes southbound Highway 99 near Chowchilla

California Highway Patrol is advising motorists to take a different route after a rollover accident shut down Highway 99 near Road 15 in Madera County, just north of Chowchila.

A big rig truck hauling 7,500 pounds of gasoline was headed southbound on Highway 99 when it overturned, according to CHP. No injuries were reported.

The accident happened at 1:11 a.m. Saturday. Southbound Highway 99 is closed at that location, with an unknown time for reopening.

CHP said the driver, Manjinder Singh, 35, of Tracy drove off onto the shoulder of the road for an unknown reason when the truck overturned on the driver’s side.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

All traffic is being diverted onto Chowchilla Boulevard.

Drugs or alcohol were not a factor, CHP said.