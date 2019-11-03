Woman’s suit against San Joaquin over CDBG loans fails. Class action to follow?

Delia Montana, 47, of Fresno, stands outside the B.F. Sisk Courthouse in downtown Fresno in June 2018 after filing a lawsuit against the city of San Joaquin. A Fresno judge on Oct. 25 denied Montana’s motion for a new trial in the case. Fresno Bee file

A Fresno woman has lost her suit against the city of San Joaquin over its alleged negligent accounting practices over a federal loan program.

Fresno County Superior Court Judge Rosemary T. McGuire on Oct. 25 denied a motion for new trial in the suit spearheaded by Delia Montana, on behalf of her aunt Margarita Gomez Caudillo, against the city of San Joaquin.

The suit accused the city staff and City Council members of misusing federal Community Development Block Grant funds, plus failing to monitor and keep adequate records of its related loan program.

Under the auspices of the city, the CDBG money was used to fund a program geared toward helping residents renovate their homes.

Back in 1994, plaintiff Gomez Caudillo’s parents received a $47,000 program loan to renovate their home.

Fast forward several years, that home and its remaining debt were subsequently inherited by Gomez Caudillo, Montana’s aunt.

Montana, who has power of attorney over her aunt, maintained she had receipts to show her family made numerous payments on the CDBG loan over the years — but said the city has no idea how much the family still owes.

With the lawsuit, Montana was seeking to have the court order the city of San Joaquin to pay for an independent audit of the loan program, update its tax records on all homes that took out a loan under the program and forgive Gomez Caudillo’s loan.

But Judge McGuire determined back in August there was no admissible evidence San Joaquin city officials failed to meet their duty to administer the loan for Gomez Caudillo.

“The city of San Joaquin self-audited the CDBG loan of the Gomezes and provided records of every payment it has for the account as well as the balance on the loan. Petitioner presents no evidence to dispute the payments made or the loan balance,” McGuire wrote in her October ruling.

According to the city’s account, the remaining balance on the loan was $36,580 as of 2016, but attorney Mike Chappars said his client disputes that.

The judge, however, said the plaintiff could find remedy for her case for breach of contract. The lawsuit was filed under writ of mandate, explained lawyer Robert C. Abrams, whose firm filed the 2018 lawsuit.

Elizabeth Nunez, San Joaquin’s city manager, said she’s pleased the city “has prevailed in this long litigation.”

Nunez said the court did not order the city of San Joaquin to take a specific action as requested by the plaintiff.

“The City is hopeful that the matter is resolved,” Nunez said in a statement. “The City of San Joaquin will continue with the implementation and management of its CDBG funds and loans.”

Montana said she was disappointed by the judge’s recent ruling. “(The city) lied at every step of the way, and that’s why we had to file this lawsuit and they are still unwilling to work with any of us,” she said. “That’s why we need to continue to fight.”

Class action suit to follow?

At the time the suit was filed, Gomez Caudillo was the only plaintiff. But Montana says more families have come forward with similar alleged issues since then.

As a result, Montana and her attorney Chappars said they’re looking at possibly filing a class-action lawsuit against the city.

But given the difficulty and expenses, they’re not certain that will happen.

Montana told The Bee last year she had spent three years trying to get answers from the city on the loan, by attending meetings, emailing and filing public records requests.

At least 10 other families have been affected, she said, but at least four of them were homeowners and were directly impacted. The remaining had family members who had issues with their loans, but are now deceased.