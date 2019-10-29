Witness recounts Tower District tattoo shop shooting that killed two people

Police say a violent altercation preceded the shooting death of Pisa Xayapheth, 30, left, and Jesse Hernandez III, 35, center, by supect Cruz Pablo Hinojosa. Fresno Police Department

The girlfriend of slain tattoo shop owner Pisa Xayapheth testified on Tuesday about holding her boyfriend’s head in her lap as he struggled to breath because he’d been shot allegedly by one of his employees.

Police said Xayapheth, 30, and Jesse Hernandez III, 35, were shot and killed on July 14, 2018, inside the Fresh Ink Tattoo shop in Fresno’s Tower District.

Detectives arrested suspect Cruz Hinojosa the next day in Pismo Beach after he agreed to surrender. He was charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Hinojosa is appearing before Judge Arlen Harrell for a preliminary hearing to determine whether there’s ample evidence to try him on the charges.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Kristina Widener, who was Xayapheth’s girlfriend, was at the tattoo shop that night, waiting for her boyfriend to finish so they could spend the evening together. Widener testified Xayapheth told her he was waiting for Hinojosa because he needed to talk with him.

After Hinojosa and another man arrived at about 10:30 p.m., Widener and Hernandez, a longtime friend of Xayapheth, waited outside.

A few minutes later, Widener said she and Hernandez began hearing loud voices and arguing. She also heard Hinojosa apologizing. She testified that she didn’t know what it was about.

As the argument grew louder, Hernandez tried to peer in the windows and finally began knocking on the door to be let inside. He got inside and Widener testified that she followed.

Widener told prosecutor Nathan Lambert that she saw Hinojosa kneeling on the ground and Xayapheth holding a chair above him as if he was going to hit Hinojosa with it.

At that point, Hernandez stepped in and got Xayapheth to put down the chair, she testified.

Widener also said she saw Xayapheth hit Hinojosa as he was on the ground, covering his head with his hands.

She testified to not wanting to be there and began looking at her phone to avoid becoming involved.

But at that moment, Hinojosa got back up, positioned himself against a half wall in the shop and pulled out a handgun, she testified.

“And he just starts firing,” Widener testified. “He fired at Pisa (Xayapheth) first.”

Hinojosa shot Hernandez as well and fired a round at her, though he missed Widener’s head, she testified.

“I touched my head to see if I was hit,” she said. “And then I seen Pisa on the floor in blood and Jesse on the floor with blood.”

Widener testified she tried to help her boyfriend, but he was struggling to breath and losing lots of blood.

Hinojosa ran from the shop, but Widener did not know which way he went, she said.

Marina Pincus, Hinojosa’s defense attorney, asked Widener whether she knew why her boyfriend was angry with her client. Widener stated she did not know, and she also was unaware whether Xayapheth carried a gun or had one in the shop.

In addition, Widener didn’t know if her boyfriend ever pointed a gun at anyone in the shop.

Fresno detective Antonio Route testified that witnesses in the area reported hearing five to 10 gunshots. They also saw someone running from the tattoo shop at about 11 p.m.

When the detective entered the shop, he found Widener and the victims.

“She was down on the ground, his head in her lap,” he testified. “I think she said, ‘He’s dead.’”

The preliminary hearing continues Wednesday.