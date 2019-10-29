In a rebuke to Turkey, House votes to recognize Armenian genocide

Huge crowds of Armenian Americans march during an annual commemoration of the deaths of 1.5 million Armenians under the Ottoman Empire in Los Angeles Wednesday, April 24, 2019. The march was intended to press demands that Turkey, the successor of the Ottoman Empire, recognize the deaths as genocide. Turkey contends the deaths starting in 1915 were due to civil war and unrest. AP

The House voted Tuesday to recognize the Armenian genocide, condemning Turkey for a 1915 atrocity just weeks after President Donald Trump pulled U.S. troops from northern Syria and cleared the way for Turkey to attack minority Kurdish fighters it considers to be terrorists.

The House voted 405-11 to recognize the killing of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire — modern-day Turkey — as a genocide.

Presidents Barack Obama and Trump in the past have avoided calling the killings a “genocide,” instead referring to the deaths as an atrocity.

Turkey is a NATO ally, and it hosts a key U.S. air base. The Turkish government has maintained the killings were part of a civil uprising and were not a genocide.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The resolution was introduced by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, and joined by 137 bipartisan cosponsors.

“For (Armenians), and for their descendants, the word genocide is sacred, because it means the world has not and will not forget,” Schiff said in a floor speech about the bill. “To deny genocide, on the other hand, is profane. It is, in the words of Elie Wiesel, a double killing.”

Various parts of the U.S. government have recognized the Armenian genocide before, as well as 49 states — Mississippi being the only exception.

Former President Ronald Reagan recognized it as a genocide in an official proclamation in 1981, and the House has passed similar resolutions in 1975 and 1984. There have been bipartisan bills introduced in the Senate to recognize it as a genocide, most recently by Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey, but none have passed.

Menendez said he has heard nothing from Senate Republicans on if they would take it up from the House, though he saw “no reason” they wouldn’t. A spokesman for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, did not respond to a request for comment.

Armenians and advocates have criticized the U.S. government for avoiding the word “genocide” in proclamations recognizing the catastrophe. They say they understand it could create issues in the U.S.-Turkey alliance, but United States’ inaction allows Turkey to continue denying the genocide.

Tension over Turkey has ratcheted up Congress since Trump on Oct. 6 announced he would pull troops out of Syria.

Turkey then launched an offensive into the country against Kurdish fighters, who were long U.S. allies in the region. Democrats and Republicans alike criticized Trump for breaking with the Kurds.