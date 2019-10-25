Kayaker rescued off Cambria coast after possible shark attack

Update, 11:03 a.m.:

The kayaker was “knocked into the water by what he says was a large shark,” Cal Fire said via Twitter.

A nearby private fishing vessel heard the kayaker, who was with a second kayaker, make distress call via their marine radio and pulled them on board., the agency said

Original story:

A kayaker was rescued from the water off the coast of Cambria on Friday morning after his kayak was flipped over a possible shark.

A surf rescue for a kayaker in distress was underway at 8:55 a.m. Friday in the area of Leffingwell Landing in Cambria, Cal Fire said via Twitter.

The fire departments of Cambria and Hearst Castle responded to the area, as well as Cal Fire and North Coast Ocean Rescue.

At 9:06 a.m., Cal Fire tweeted that the kayaker was not in distress and was aboard a passing vessel. The kayaker was reportedly taken to a nearby landing.

On Friday, U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Second Class Erik Malone that there were unconfirmed reports that a shark or some marine mammal was involved in the incident.

The kayak was reportedly flipped over and the kayaker was picked up by a passing Good Samaritan.

The kayaker was met at the beach by the Cambria Fire Department, said Malone, who was reached at the Coast Guard’s Morro Bay station.

A representative for the fire department could not immediately be reached Friday morning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

