Big rig passenger killed in crash near Firebaugh, CHP reports
A passenger in a big rig that was hauling almond shakers was killed in a crash Tuesday morning near Firebaugh, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash took place at the intersection of Avenue 7 and Avenue 7 1/2 about 9:45 a.m. The identity of the passenger was not released by the CHP, who said the driver of the Peterbilt was Hirday Pal Singh, 55, of Madera.
According to the CHP, Singh was eastbound on 7 1/2 at a speed of 55 mph when he collided with a Nissan cargo van that was halted in the westbound lane of 7 at an intersection stop sign.
The 61-year-old passenger in the Peterbilt died at the scene. Singh suffered major injuries and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno. The Nissan driver, Daniel Martinez, 44, of Firebaugh, was not injured..
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
